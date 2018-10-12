Local Matters

October 12, 2018 - 4:31pm

Veterans enjoyed a dinner dance at the VA Center on Thursday

posted by Billie Owens in veterans, va center, news, batavia, Announcements.

Submitted photos and information:

Veterans, their friends and family members enjoyed a dinner dance at the Veterans Community Living Center on Richmond Avenue in Batavia on Thursday afternoon.

It was hosted by the VA Western New York Healthcare System and held in the Recreation Hall of Building 4. The event was organized by Recreation Therapy, Nursing, other VA staff and the community.

Vets were treated to stuffed meatloaf dinner prepared by D&R Depot while enjoying music by Dr. Marc Maller, VA physician, and Kelly’s Old Timers Band. The Alexander Girls High School Soccer Team assisted staff with this special event, which included crowning a King and Queen.

