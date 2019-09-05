September 5, 2019 - 10:57am
Veterans Memorial Drive paving planned Sept. 10-12; one lane of travel each direction those days
posted by Billie Owens in road work, batavia, news, Veterans Memorial Drive.
Travel Advisory: Sept. 10-12 -- Road Work
Veterans Memorial Drive in the Town of Batavia between Lewiston Road (Route 63) and Park Road/Veterans Memorial Drive intersection will be reduced to one travel lane in each direction from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. those days to allow for paving of the roadway. Expect delays during these times.
For further information contact:
Tom Lichtenthal
Town of Batavia Highway Superintendent
3833 W. Main Street Road
585-343-1729, ext. 218