Veterans Memorial Drive paving planned Sept. 10-12; one lane of travel each direction those days

Travel Advisory: Sept. 10-12 -- Road Work

Veterans Memorial Drive in the Town of Batavia between Lewiston Road (Route 63) and Park Road/Veterans Memorial Drive intersection will be reduced to one travel lane in each direction from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. those days to allow for paving of the roadway. Expect delays during these times.

For further information contact:

Tom Lichtenthal

Town of Batavia Highway Superintendent

3833 W. Main Street Road

585-343-1729, ext. 218