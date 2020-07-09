Local Matters

July 9, 2020 - 2:44pm

Vigil against racism to be held at YWCA on Wednesday, all are welcome

posted by Billie Owens in vigil against racism, news, black lives matter, YWCA, batavia, Racial Justice.

A vigil against racism and in support of Black Lives Matter will be held at the Batavia YWCA at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 15.

The event is organized by "Community Leaders of Genesee County."

Featured speakers will include: Rev. Dr. William Wilkenson and Rev. Shiela Campbell McCullough.

The YWCA is located at 301 North St. in the City of Batavia.

All are welcome.

