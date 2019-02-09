Vigil to be held Sunday afternoon at Elba crash site for mother and son killed

Story courtesy of the Orleans Hub:

ELBA – A mother and her son who were killed in a car accident on Feb. 2 in Elba will be remembered with a vigil at the crash site on Sunday (Feb. 10).

The vigil will be at 5 p.m. for Teresa Norton, 53, and her son, Thomas Norton, 22. Family friend Kamryn Nickel urges family and friends to attend the vigil and light a candle in their memory. Nickel said she will bring the candles for the vigil. A GoFundMe online fundraiser also has been established to assist the family during this difficult time. Karen Zok sent up the GoFundMe and said Teresa’s husband Roger was in intensive care at Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester for several weeks prior to the accident in Elba.

Teresa Norton was driving a 2008 Suzuki northbound with her son at about 1:30 p.m. last Saturday in Elba.

State Police say Norton lost control on the snow-covered roadway and slide sideways into the path of a 2011 Chevrolet pickup truck. The Chevrolet struck the passenger side of the Suzuki.

The Nortons were both declared deceased at the collision scene by Karen Lang, Genesee County coroner.

The accident happened on Route 98 between Edgerton Road and Batavia Elba Townline Road.