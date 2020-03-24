Village of Alexander issues State of Emergency due to COVID-19

Public Notice

State of Emergency Declaration

A State of Emergency is hereby declared in the Village of Alexander, NY, effective today, March 24, 2020.

This State of Emergency has been declared due to the existing and continuing declared States of Emergency at the Federal, State, and County related to the COVID - 19, also known as coronavirus.

This situation threatens the public safety.

This State of Emergency will remain in effect for 30 days or until rescinded by a subsequent Order.

As the Chief Executive of the Village of Alexander, County of Genesee, State of New York, I, William Wagner, exercise the authority given me under Section 24 of the New York State Executive Law, to preserve the public safety and hereby render all required and available assistance vital to the security, well-being, and health of the citizens of this Municipality.

I hereby direct all departments and agencies of the Village of Alexander to take whatever steps necessary to protect life and property, public infrastructure, and provide such emergency assistance deemed necessary.

Local Emergency Order

William Wagner, Village of Alexander Mayor, hereby declares a State of Emergency on March 24, 2020 and issues an Emergency Order, effective on March 24, 2020 beginning at 1 p.m.

I, William Wagner, the Chief Executive of the Village of Alexander, County of Genesee, State of New York, in accordance with a declaration of a State of Emergency issued on March 24, 2020, and pursuant to Section 24 of the New York State Executive Law, do hereby order:

The closing of Village Hall and the Department of Public Works to the public to protect against COVID‑19.

This Order shall took effect March 24, 2020 at 1 p.m. and shall remain in effect for five days unless rescinded earlier by order of the Chief Executive.

This Order may also be renewed in five-day increments.

Failure to obey this Order is a criminal offense, punishable by law under New York State Executive Law, Article 2-B.

Signed this 24th day of March, 2020 at 1 o'clock p.m., in the Village of Alexander, County of Genesee, State of New York.

William Wagner

Mayor and Chief Executive Officer

Village of Alexander