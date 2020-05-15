Village of Bergen renews State of Emergency declaration due to COVID-19

A statement from Village of Bergen Anna Marie Barclay:

"The declaration (below) allows the Mayor discretion to use all facilities, equipment, supplies, personnel and other resources of the Village of Bergen to cope with the COVID-19 emergency. I anticipate that it will be critical to have Village of Bergen personnel available to respond to various needs arising in the Village. I am sure we will all rise to the occasion to help each other, safely, during this time."

Public Notice

The County of Genesee and the State of New York have declared States of Emergency in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The outbreak poses and immediate danger to public health and safety which endangers the residents and businesses of the Village of Bergen.

I believe it is in the best interest of the Village of Bergen and our residents/businesses for me to issue a State of Emergency in the Village of Bergen, which will allow me the discretion to use any and all facilities, equipment, supplies and other resources of the Village of Bergen in such a manner as may be neceesary or appropriate to cope with the disaster of emergency resulting there from.

In particular, but with no limitation, I anticipate that it will be critical to have the Village of Bergen personnel available to respond to specific, but currently unforeseen, needs arising in the Village. The Village of Bergen will be coordinating efforts with the Town of Bergen.

Therefore I have exercised the authority given to me and the Mayor and Chief Executive Officer of the Village of Bergen, pursuant to Article 2B of the Executive Law of the State of New York, and hereby declare a state of emergency effective this date, May 15, 2020 at 3 p.m. in the Village of Bergen, Genesee County, New York.

This state of emergency shall remain in effect for the next 30 days unless and until rescinded or extended by me for additional 30-day period.

Any residents in need of special or emergency assistance are advised to contact 9-1-1. All residents are advised to monitor the Village of Bergen website, local media reports for continued updates and advisories.

Anna Marie Barclay

Mayor

Village of Bergen