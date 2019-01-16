Local Matters

January 16, 2019 - 2:21pm

Village of Elba Republican Caucus to be held on Jan. 28

elba, news, Announcements.

Notice

Village of Elba Republican Caucus -- Jan. 28

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that at a Republican Caucus is to be held at the Village of Elba, on Monday, Jan. 28, for the following offices that are up for reelection on March 19.

Office

  • Village Trustee -- four-year term
  • Village Trustee -- four-year term
  • Village Trustee -- one-year term (finish out existing term)

Notice of the scheduled date of the caucus is being given at least 10 days before the caucus as required.

Please contact Laurie Itjen Republican Chairperson at (585) 757-2257 with any questions.

