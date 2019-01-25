Volunteer advocates needed to help sexual assault victims, training begins in March

Press release:

RESTORE Sexual Assault Services, a program of Planned Parenthood of Central and Western New York, is recruiting volunteers for an upcoming training cycle in March. There is an urgent need for volunteers in Monroe, Genesee, Livingston, Orleans and Wyoming counties.

Volunteer Advocates are responsible for taking crisis phone calls from their home and accompanying sexual assault survivors to the hospital or police station. Volunteers offer support, information and resources to survivors of sexual violence and their loved ones.

The time commitment is flexible, and at the volunteer’s discretion. All applicants will be screened and must complete 32 hours of training prior to beginning their volunteer commitment.

Those interested in volunteering for RESTORE must be at least 20 years of age, have reliable transportation, and be comfortable working with those in a crisis situation.

For further information about volunteering with RESTORE, email [email protected].

# # #

RESTORE leads the community response to sexual violence through advocacy and education, by providing the safety, support and validation that changes the lives of all those affected.

RESTORE 24-hour hotlines:

1-800-527-1757 (Livingston, Wyoming, Orleans and Genesee counties)

585-546-2777 (Monroe County)

Planned Parenthood of Central and Western New York provides high quality, nonjudgmental reproductive health care; promotes responsible and healthy sexuality; advocates for access to comprehensive health care; and supports those affected by sexual violence.