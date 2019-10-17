Volunteer tax preparers wanted for 2019 tax season

Press release:

AARP Foundation Tax-Aide Program is gearing up to provide tax preparation services for the 2019 tax season. The program is seeking a few more volunteers to assist in the preparation of federal and state tax returns for low- to moderate-income individuals.

This is a wonderful growth opportunity for people interested in learning new skills, meeting new people and is a fulfilling way to help meet essential community needs.

A fantastic training program will be provided at the Genesee County Office for the Aging weekdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on: Monday, Jan. 13th; Friday, Jan. 17th; Wednesday, Jan. 22nd; Friday, Jan. 24th; and Wednesday, Jan. 29th.

Volunteers must pass a proficiency exam before working in teams of two, with tax appointments running from Feb. 3rd - April 15.

In 2019, a small group of dedicated RSVP volunteers served more than 1,200 households, providing peace of mind along with tax filings. Many people return year after year to get their taxes done. The volunteers are known for their helpful, professional and thorough manner. The program is provided at no cost, but donations are gratefully accepted.

You don’t have to be a tax expert. If you’ve been known to complete your own tax returns from time to time or maybe consider yourself a “numbers” person, please call Courtney Iburi, RSVP coordinator, at (585) 343-1611 to learn more.