Volunteers critically needed to help older GC adults with meal delivery, medical transportation, home visits and more

Press release:

There is an immediate need for volunteers to help older adults in Genesee County for: Meals on Wheels delivery; friendly home visits; budgeting and bill paying; out-of-county medical transportation; and delivery of library materials.

“My parents live in a town that doesn’t provide much in the way of supportive services," says a volunteer who fits in meal delivery on her lunch break from her job once a month. "As a Meals on Wheels volunteer here in Genesee County, I became aware of just how lucky we are to have this program, as well as so many others that are funded by the Marshall Fund.

"But, of course, even with funding, they wouldn’t be possible without the help of volunteers.”

That's so true, according to Courtney Iburi, director of the RSVP Volunteer Placement Program, “She is so right, the volunteers are absolutely necessary to the continuation of these critical programs.”

For as little as a couple of hours a month, you can help people live safely and independently in their homes. Opportunities are flexible to meet your needs.

Do you enjoy having a friendly conversation, driving, or organizing bills? If so, you can have a major impact in the lives of your neighbors and their loved ones.

Supplemental liability insurance is provided to all volunteers and mileage reimbursement may be available for some assignments.

Interested adults may contact Courtney Iburi, director of the RSVP Volunteer Placement Program at the Office for the Aging, at 585-343-1611.