Volunteers, donors from tri-county region hold Appeal 2020 Workshop Wednesday for Catholic Charities

Information from Catholic Charities of Buffalo (serving all of WNY):

The Appeal 2020 workshop for the tri-county region -- Genesee, Orleans and Wyoming counties --is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, at St. Maximilian Kolbe Catholic Church in East Pembroke. The workshop will be held in the Parish Hall located behind the church, located at 8656 Church St.

In attendance will be:

Deacon Steve Schumer, president and CEO, Catholic Charities of Buffalo;

Meichle Latham, chief operating officer, Catholic Charities of Buffalo;

Rick Cronin, Appeal 2020 general chair;

Richard Suchan, executive director, Foundation of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Buffalo;

Kelly Grimaldi, tri-county district director, Catholic Charities;

Hero of Hope Partner Award Recipient June Seager, county coordinator, Orleans County Office of Children and Family Services;

Approximately 40 community volunteers, clergy, lay leaders and donors, as well as Catholic Charities staff.

This volunteer training workshop kicks off Appeal 2020 in support of Catholic Charities and the Fund for the Faith in Genesee, Orleans and Wyoming counties.

In addition, a Hero of Hope Partner award will be given to June Seager, county coordinator of the Orleans County Office of Children and Family Services, for her support of Catholic Charities and strong investment in area families, youths and individuals.

Members of the Appeal leadership team and staff will present information about Appeal 2020, including what has changed, how to run a successful parish effort, and ideas for gaining new donors and renewing previous donors.

Donors in parishes from the tri-county region contributed $418,727 to the 2019 Appeal.

This year’s Appeal week will take place March 28-April 5 throughout the eight counties of Western New York to celebrate the support of those who have made contributions to the Appeal, and to encourage those who have not already donated to do so.

The funds raised for Appeal 2020 will help support the 51 programs and services Catholic Charities offers across 43 sites, along with a number of ministries through the Fund for the Faith. Catholic Charities provides assistance to people of all ages, races, faiths and walks of life. Of the 160,000 individuals reached by Catholic Charities last year, the lives of more than 3,600 were impacted in Genesee, Orleans and Wyoming counties.

For more information, please contact Catholic Charities of Western New York at (716) 218-1400, or visit ccwny.org.