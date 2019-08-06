Volunteers successfully complete training at GC Fire Training Center

Submitted photos and press release:

Thirteen students successfully completed the Apparatus Operator – Pump program on June 15 at the Genesee County Fire Training Center. Building on the knowledge and skills obtained through the Basic Exterior Firefighter Operations (BEFO) program (photo above), the 24-hour Apparatus Operator – Pump course (photo below) offers fire service personnel the knowledge and skills essential for pump operations, hydraulics and friction loss, pump control and accessories, fire streams, pumper practices, pumping from draft and pump evolutions and using the fire pump at the fire hydrant. Genesee County participants included:

TOWN OF BATAVIA

William J. Allen Jr.

Thomas E. Marlowe

Bryan A. Moscicki

EAST PEMBROKE

Matthew N. Allen

Samantha M. Cavalieri

One of five modules required to earn the Fire Officer 1 certification, the Company Training & Community Risk Reduction course covers the basic responsibilities of the fire officer as they relate to community relations, company-level building inspections and community risk reduction.

Additionally, this course provides potential fire officers with the basic knowledge of how to determine company-level training needs, teaching from a lesson plan, documentation of training activities, and different methods to conduct company-level training.

Twenty-two students recently completed the 12-hour Company Training & Community Risk Reduction module offered at the Genesee County Fire Training Center on June 19 (photo below). Genesee County participants included: ALEXANDER

Anthony R. Johnston

Sean McPhee TOWN OF BATAVIA Josh K. Boyle

Thomas M. Garlock

Clayton A. Gorski

Conor P. Wilkes BETHANY Peggy Johnson

Gregory Johnson

Richard Klunder III

Christopher M. Page

Corrie A. Rombaut

Kyle L. Rombaut BYRON Victor L. Flanagan CORFU Dean T. Eck

Tyler G. Lang

Lori Ann Santini

Daniel P. Smith ELBA Bradley R. Chaddock

Michael J. Pfendler

Michael Schad Jr. LE ROY Thomas E. Feeley

One of five modules required to earn the Fire Officer 1 certification, the Leadership & Supervisory Module was offered at the Genesee County Fire Training Center earlier this year. This module, consisting of 15 hours of instruction, provided current and potential fire officers with a fundamental knowledge of the duties, responsibilities and leadership required to be successful as a fire officer. Students were presented the basic responsibilities of the fire officer as they relate to human resource management as well as common administrative functions. Twenty-eight students completed the 12-hour Company Training & Community Risk program representing nine county fire companies. Genesee County participants included: ALABAMA