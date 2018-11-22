Local Matters

November 22, 2018 - 11:04pm

Volunteers wanted to help local veterans

posted by Billie Owens in Batavia VA Medical Center, volunteers, batavia, veterans, news.

Press release:

Join us at 11 a.m. on Tuesday Nov. 27 to learn about volunteer opportunities at the Batavia VA Medical Center, located at 222 Richmond Ave. Information, a tour and light refreshments will be provided.

Enjoy a conversation during recreation activities, escort a patient within the facility, provide clerical support, drive veterans to medical appointments, and more.

Put your skills into purposeful action. Call Courtney Iburi, RSVP coordinator, at (585) 343-1611 with any questions or to RSVP. We will meet at the doors near the parking lot to the west.

