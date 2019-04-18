Volunteers who help veterans honored at luncheon

Submitted information and photos from VA WNY Healthcare System:

A luncheon was held today at the Quality Inn in Batavia for VA Voluntary Service volunteers to recognize their many hours of volunteer service to veterans at VA WNY Heatlhcare System.

Irvin Bratz, in photo above, is pictured with Danielle Bergman, interim associate director for VA WNYHS. Bartz was specifically recognized for his 7,500 hours of volunteer service.

Below, members of the Brockport Elks Lodge provided a donation to VA Voluntary Service in the amount of $1,500.

Below, the luncheon was well attended.

Below, VA Chaplain Brian Stuttler with VA volunteers.