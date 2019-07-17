Walk of Hope to benefit Genesee Cancer Assistance is Aug. 3-4 at Le Roy HS

Press release:

The Walk of Hope (formerly Relay for Life) is a 12-hour walk to raise money for Genesee Cancer Assistance in Batavia.

The event is held at the Le Roy High School track. Participants form teams of any size and come out for the day to walk the track.

One member from the team should be walking at all times. Teams set up tents along side the track where they can relax in between walking.

Each team should have a simple event day fundraiser ( water sale, cookie sale, jewelry sale, etc.).

There will be music, food and games all day and night.

Themed games and laps will happen every hour.

12-hour Event: Aug. 3rd @ Noon - Aug. 4th @ Midnight

Registration $10 per person

Individual walkers and teams welcomed!

Free T-shirt with preregistration

1st lap at the event with survivors

2nd lap joined by family and support people

Luminaries "in honor" or "in memory" of loved ones available for sale.

Food available, basket raffle, music and more! Bring the family!

Set up a tent for your team -- ask your friends, family or co-workers to help us raise money for cancer patients. All money raised stays local and will help residents of Genesee County.

Call the GCA office for more information (585) 345-0417.