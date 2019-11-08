Watch the Bills at Eli Fish on Sunday and play cornhole to benefit Cystic Fibrosis Foundation

If you like watching the Buffalo Bills play football on TV and enjoy cornhole for a good cause, there's a fundraiser at Eli Fish Brewing Co. in Downtown Batavia on Sunday to benefit the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation of Western New York.

The Nov. 10th event is being organized by Erin Worbs, who will soon be honored as one of the Foundation's WNY Rising Stars Class of 2019, which recognizes the area's outstanding young professionals.

Worbs, who lives and works in Batavia, is committed to raising funds to help the Foundation's mission of controlling and curing cystic fibrosis.

The Bills' watch party (vs. the Cleveland Browns) starts at 1 p.m. and the cornhole tournament begins as soon as the game ends, tentatively about 4:30.

Admission to the cornhole tournament is $20 per person, and the winning team will receive two tickets to either a Bills or Sabres home game!

There are no tickets required for the watch party, but there is a suggested donation of $15, and snacks will be provided.

Eli Fish Brewing Co. is located at 109 Main St.

And if anyone can’t make the event but would like to donate online they can do so here until Nov. 12th.

This undertaking isn't Worbs first on behalf of the devastating genetic disease that affects the lungs and digestive system. More than 10 million Americans are symptomless carriers of the defective CF gene.

She interned with the Western Pennsylvania Chapter of the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation in college, and was chair of the Pitt Dance Marathon that raised more $60,000 for CFF, and the overall president of Pitt Greek Week, which raised more than $350,000 for the Foundation.

"I am constantly impressed by all the incredible work that CFF does to improve the lives of those with cystic fibrosis, and to help find a cure," Worbs says. "I am thrilled to have this chance to continue my fundraising efforts for this amazing cause, and with your help we can all be a part of making CF stand for Cure Found!"

Worbs holds a bachelor's degree from the University of Pittsburgh and a law degree from the University of Texas and is a financial advisor for Wealth Management at Merrill Lynch in Batavia. She is also a member of the Batavia Area Jaycees and a Genesee County Symphony Orchestra Board member.