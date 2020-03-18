March 18, 2020 - 3:46pm
Whitman Printing offers to help out: free takeout menus, COVID-19 posters, half off printing/copies for students & teachers
posted by Billie Owens in business, covid-19, Whitman Printing.
Whitman Printing in Batavia is offering to print up to 100 takeout menus for free, for local restaurants/bars.
They will be printed using black ink and standard-size copy paper. No artwork or layout services – they’ll print from a file or copy an existing menu.
Besides the menus, Whitman Printing is also doing two other offers for the community:
- Free posters for COVID-19 recommendations available for pickup in their lobby, located at 3817 W. Main St. in Batavia;
- 50-percent off printing and copies for students and teachers.