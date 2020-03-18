Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Community Sponsors

March 18, 2020 - 3:46pm

Whitman Printing offers to help out: free takeout menus, COVID-19 posters, half off printing/copies for students & teachers

posted by Billie Owens in business, covid-19, Whitman Printing.

Whitman Printing in Batavia is offering to print up to 100 takeout menus for free, for local restaurants/bars.

They will be printed using black ink and standard-size copy paper. No artwork or layout services – they’ll print from a file or copy an existing menu.

Besides the menus, Whitman Printing is also doing two other offers for the community:

  • Free posters for COVID-19 recommendations available for pickup in their lobby, located at 3817 W. Main St. in Batavia;
  • 50-percent off printing and copies for students and teachers.

Calendar

March 2020

S M T W T F S
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
31
 
 
 
 
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2019 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button