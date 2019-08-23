Wiener dogs and Family Fun Day at Batavia Downs Sunday

By Tim Bojarski, for Batavia Downs

The “Dog Days of Summer” at Batavia Downs doesn’t only refer to the weather. It also means it's time for the annual Genesee Feeds Wiener Dog races.

This popular event is happening once again on Sunday afternoon (Aug. 25) with post time for the first Dachshund Dash scheduled for approximately 4:30 p.m. after the completion of the live harness racing card.

There will be 10 heats contested with each heat winner scoring a $25 Free Play voucher to Batavia Downs Gaming. The heat winners will then return for a championship race where the winning owner will receive $100 in free play, second place finisher $75 in Free Play and third place $50 in Free Play. The owners of the top three finishers will also get two complementary buffets in the Batavia Downs clubhouse.

All entrants will receive doggy bags for their athletes from the official sponsor of the Wiener Dog races, Genesee Feeds of Batavia.

The doggy dashes draw one of the biggest crowds of the season to Batavia Downs and is the main event of “Family Fun Day” at the races.

"Family Fun Day is one of my favorite live racing days of the meet,” said Director/General Manager of Live Racing, Todd Haight. “The kids always have a great time.

"You can bring the whole family out because there is something for everyone and you can eat, drink and enjoy everything going on the entire afternoon and it costs next to nothing.”

Treat the kids to a fun, affordable day out with $1 Sahlen's hot dogs and soda. Then enjoy free pony rides from 2 to 4 p.m. provided courtesy of Castilone Chrysler, Dodge, Ram and Jeep of Batavia.

There will also be special guest appearances by Pringles The Clown, Mr. Scribbles, Jason the Juggler, Johnathan the Magician and other fun activities like face painting and sand art for kids of all ages. And everything is presented in a clean, safe environment where kids can just enjoy themselves.

Admission and parking are free and live harness racing action begins at 1:15 p.m.

For more information including news, promotions, race replays and the upcoming live racing schedule including the New York Sire Stakes Night of Champions go to www.bataviadownsgaming.com/live-racing.

Photos courtesy of Paul White.