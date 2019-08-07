'Wings & Wheels' free Fun Fly and Car Show is Aug. 17-18 on Randall Road in Le Roy

The public is invited to the Batavia Radio Control Flying Club's "Wings & Wheels" Fun Fly and Car Show on the weekend of Aug. 17-18 in Le Roy.

It takes place from 10 a.m. to dusk each day at 6684 Randall Road. Children are encouraged to attend with their families.

Show off your special ride! Classic muscle and antique cars and motorcycles welcome. Flyers: Turbines welcome; pilot AMA (Academy of Model Aeronautics) required.

Entry is FREE. No landing fees either.

Food and beverages available.

50/50 raffles throughout the day.

Primitive camping allowed -- no hookups.

For more information, call Gary Bobzin at (585) 354-4880.