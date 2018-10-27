Local Matters

October 27, 2018 - 1:49pm

Winners announced for 2018 STOP-DWI Poster Contest and Top Cop Awards

posted by Billie Owens in STOP-DWI Poster Contest Awards, news.

Winners for this year's STOP-DWI Awards will be honored at a luncheon next month at Terry Hills Restaurant in Batavia.

The annual poster contest and Top Cop Awards are sponsored by the Genesee County STOP-DWI Advisory Board.

​The luncheon will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 27. Registration begins at 11:30 a.m.; luncheon and award ceremony starts at noon. Cost is $20. Checks should be made payable to Genesee County STOP-DWI.

***RSVP and payment due by Nov. 9.***  Contact the GC Youth Bureau, 2 Bank St., Batavia, by phone at 344-3960 or fax 345-3063.

Terry Hills is located at 5122 Clinton St. Road, Batavia.

The 2018 honorees are:

Sixth- through eighth-graders

  • First Place -- Malachi Smith
  • Second Place -- Antonio Andrade
  • Third Place -- Maria Prattico

Ninth- through 12th-graders

First Place -- Taylor Hutton

Second Place -- Jessica Andrade

Third Place -- Amber Leigh Fitzsimmons

Computer-generated Art Winner

  • Emma Goodman

Grand-prize​ Winners

  • Brooke Jarkiewicz & Grace Shepard, ninth grade, Byron-Bergen Central School

Top Cop Awards

  • City of Batavia Police officers Mitchell Cowen & Christopher Lindsay
  • Genesee County Sheriff's deputies Ryan DeLong & Mathew Clor

