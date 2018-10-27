Winners announced for 2018 STOP-DWI Poster Contest and Top Cop Awards
Winners for this year's STOP-DWI Awards will be honored at a luncheon next month at Terry Hills Restaurant in Batavia.
The annual poster contest and Top Cop Awards are sponsored by the Genesee County STOP-DWI Advisory Board.
The luncheon will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 27. Registration begins at 11:30 a.m.; luncheon and award ceremony starts at noon. Cost is $20. Checks should be made payable to Genesee County STOP-DWI.
***RSVP and payment due by Nov. 9.*** Contact the GC Youth Bureau, 2 Bank St., Batavia, by phone at 344-3960 or fax 345-3063.
Terry Hills is located at 5122 Clinton St. Road, Batavia.
The 2018 honorees are:
Sixth- through eighth-graders
- First Place -- Malachi Smith
- Second Place -- Antonio Andrade
- Third Place -- Maria Prattico
Ninth- through 12th-graders
First Place -- Taylor Hutton
Second Place -- Jessica Andrade
Third Place -- Amber Leigh Fitzsimmons
Computer-generated Art Winner
- Emma Goodman
Grand-prize Winners
- Brooke Jarkiewicz & Grace Shepard, ninth grade, Byron-Bergen Central School
Top Cop Awards
- City of Batavia Police officers Mitchell Cowen & Christopher Lindsay
- Genesee County Sheriff's deputies Ryan DeLong & Mathew Clor
