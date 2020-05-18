With 'deep sadness' Oakfield Betterment Committee cancels Oakfield Labor Daze at Triangle Park

Press release:

It is with deep sadness and heavy hearts that the Oakfield Betterment Committee Board must announce the cancellation of this year’s Oakfield Labor Daze in Triangle Park.

We know that this will come as an enormous disappointment, not only to the vendors, volunteers but to our amazing community who were looking forward to another exciting Oakfield Labor Daze this year.

This is not a decision we have taken lightly and there are a few overriding concerns due to COVID-19 that have caused us to make this decision at this time.

Labor Daze is a tradition that is and has always been funded by our wonderful sponsors. In uncertain economic times like these, our wonderful sponsors have the difficult struggle and decision to not only keep, or to not keep, employees, but to keep their door open. Oakfield Labor Daze should not be a decision they are confronted with, nor one we should present to them.

Second, our primary concern is the health and safety of EVERYONE who attends Labor Daze, which includes our committee, volunteers, food, craft and game vendors to YOU, our community, who has welcomed back Labor Daze to Triangle park with open arms.

In closing, with all these factors and uncertainty, we had to make this difficult decision.

As the weeks and months pass, we will be re-evaluating the situation and will be looking for a safe and responsible way to have a celebration during Labor Day weekend. We also look forward to getting a head start on other events that the Oakfield Betterment Committee has done in the past, new event ideas, and Oakfield Labor Daze 2021.

Please stay safe, healthy and continue to show warmth to others in these trying times.