'Without poetry, we lose our way': Don't get lost, celebrate poetry from home and share

During the month of April, the Richmond library will share poems and feature poets and staff picks on Facebook & Instagram (https://www.facebook.com/RichmondMemorialLibrary/ or search for Richmond Memorial Library. Instagram @batavialibrary)

Send us your favorite poems! We'll feature them on social media and create a reading list based on your favorites. Send them by Facebook or Instagram message or to [email protected] with the subject "favorite poem." Be sure to include your first name.

Write your own poem or take part in a poetry contest.

Learn about the U.S. Poet Laureate, Joy Harjo and the New York State Poet Alicia Ostriker.

Check out "30 Ways to Celebrate National Poetry Month at Home or Online" from the poets.org. They include many ideas, as well as links to resources for kids and lesson plans.

Send a poem to a friend or loved one. Encourage someone else by writing a poem or transcribing a favorite poem for them! Send it by mail or read it to them on the phone or by video.

Read poetry at home! Check out online resources like poets.org, poetryfoundation.org or use an app like Hoopla through the library. Hoopla has a large collection of poetry!

Use the RBdigital app through the library to access magazines like The New Yorker, which includes two poems in each publication.