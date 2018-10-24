WNY Pediatric Endocrinology opens its Batavia office Monday

Submitted photo and press release:

We are pleased to announce the opening of WNY Pediatric Endocrinology at 7 Evans St., Batavia, on Monday, Oct. 29. (The practice is in the historic round brick building formerly occupied by Dr. Anna Lamb and staff.)

Our doctors are both certified by the American Academy of Pediatrics in Pediatric Endocrinology and have more than 10 years experience treating patients.

The doctors will be treating the following conditions:

Growth concerns;

Short stature;

Abnormal weight gain;

Early or delayed puberty;

Pituitary dysregulation;

Thyroid concerns;

Bone health;

Lipid concerns;

Adrenal disorders;

PCOS and other menstrual irregularities.

The office will be open Monday – Friday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Please call (585) 201-7112 to schedule an appointment and we’ll be happy to address your concerns!

You can also check us out on our website at www.wnypedsendo.com. We look forward to serving the local community.

Nadezhda (Nadia) Danilovich, MD, (left in photo) graduated from Gomel State Medial Institute in Belarus and completed her residency and fellowship at Women and Children’s Hospital of Buffalo. She is a member of the American Board of Pediatrics and the American Board of Pediatric Endocrinology.

Shannon Fournter, MD, (right in photo) graduated from the State University of New York at Buffalo School of Medicine and completed her residency at Children’s Hospital of Buffalo and her fellowship at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. She is a member of the American Board of Pediatrics and the American Board of Pediatric Endocrinology.