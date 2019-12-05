December 5, 2019 - 1:51pm
WNY Problem Gambling Resource Center available to help Genesee County residents
posted by Billie Owens in problem gambling resource center, The NYC Council on Problem Gambling, news.
Press release:
The Western Problem Gambling Resource Center (PGRC) is now serving the Western New York area. If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, help is just a phone call away 716-833-4274.
The PGRC is a program of The NY Council on Problem Gambling a nonprofit organization dedicated to addressing the issue of problem gambling by:
- Increasing public awareness of problem gambling;
- Connecting clients with, treatment, recovery and support services;
- Working with the gaming industry to promote responsible gambling;
- Promoting healthy lifestyles which foster freedom from problem gambling.
Visit online at: www.nyproblemgambling.org
For more information on services, and training opportunities contact WNY team leader Jeffrey Wierzbicki [email protected] 716-572-5017.