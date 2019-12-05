Local Matters

December 5, 2019 - 1:51pm

WNY Problem Gambling Resource Center available to help Genesee County residents

posted by Billie Owens in problem gambling resource center, The NYC Council on Problem Gambling, news.
Press release:
 
The Western Problem Gambling Resource Center (PGRC) is now serving the Western New York area. If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, help is just a phone call away 716-833-4274.
 
The PGRC is a program of The NY Council on Problem Gambling a nonprofit organization dedicated to addressing the issue of problem gambling by:
  • Increasing public awareness of problem gambling;
  • Connecting clients with, treatment, recovery and support services;
  • Working with the gaming industry to promote responsible gambling;
  • Promoting healthy lifestyles which foster freedom from problem gambling.

Visit online at:  www.nyproblemgambling.org

For more information on services, and training opportunities contact WNY team leader Jeffrey Wierzbicki [email protected] 716-572-5017.

