Woman arrested on drug charges after traffic stop on Griswold Road, Le Roy

From the Genesee County Sheriff's Office:

Rachelle N. Laney (inset photo right), no age and address provided, is charged with two felonies, seven misdemeanors and two violations after Genesee County Sheriff's deputies stopped the vehicle she was driving on Griswold Road in the Town of Le Roy on Sept. 10.

At 5:17 that afternoon, she was allegedly was observed using an "illegal turn signal" -- a vehicle and traffic violation. During the course of the following investigation, a license check allegedly found she was driving while her privilege to do so in New York is revoked by authorities.

Based on information that arose from an interview with Laney, NYS Trooper Shawn Gourdine and his canine partner "Ash" were contacted and requested to the scene.

Ash was deployed by Trooper Gourdine, allegedly resulting in a positive alert for narcotics inside the vehicle. It is alleged that a quantity of suspected narcotics were located, including a powdered substance and prescription medication, along with drug paraphernalia.

The suspected narcotics were sent to a laboratory for testing, which found the powdered narcotics to be a fentanyl mixture and the prescription medications were confirmed to be controlled substances.

She is chanrged with: criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree, a Class B felony; criminal possession of a controlled substance in the fourth degree, a Class C felony; two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree, a Class A misdemeanor; three counts of criminally using drug paraphernalia, also a Class A misdemeanor; aggravated unlicensed operation in the second degree, an unclassified misdemeanor; aggravated unlicensed operation in the third degree, another unclassified misdemeanor; unlicensed operator -- a violation; and illegal turn signal -- a violation.

On Oct. 23, Laney was arrested and arraigned in Genesee County Court via Skype. In accordance with the NYS Bail Reform Law, the charges were not qualifying offenses so Laney was released on her own recognizance and is due to return to court at a later date.