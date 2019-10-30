Women United debuts Day of Sharing Nov. 20: drive underway to collect winter apparel for the needy

Recently the United Way of Genesee County created a Women United group.

While the United Way campaigns for funding to subsidize viable and critically needed programming in our community, the Women United group will campaign for items to help alleviate additional needs that our agencies are experiencing with their clients.

Our Women United group is collecting winter garments on Wednesday, Nov. 20th . This date is to be considered our debut Day of Sharing.

Affordable winter garments continue to be in short supply and many agencies find their clients will go without. Please consider sharing the warmth this winter by donating new or gently used coats, snowpants, snowsuits, hats, gloves, mittens, scarves, thermal socks, and infant car seat covers.

The Women Unite group would appreciate any and all efforts you can extend prior to Nov. 20th to collect winter wear items that are needed.

Collected items can be delivered within two different time slots -- 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. & 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. -- on Nov. 20th to one of three drop-off sites:

United Way office parking lot -- 29 Liberty St., Batavia

Liberty Pumps parking lot -- 7000 Appletree Ave., Bergen

Boy Scouts of America -- 102 S. Main St., Oakfield

Items will be dispersed to those in greatest need through nonprofit agencies in Genesee County on a waiting list basis.

If you have any questions at all, please do not hesitate to reach out. Email United Way Executive Director Tammy S. Hathaway at: [email protected]