Woodward library sets up new little Free Community Library at Le Roy Town Hall

Submitted photo and press release:

In cooperation between the Woodward Memorial Library and the Le Roy town government, a permanent "free library" has been set up in the Town Hall at 48 W. Main St.

All residents and visitors will be able to access the library during the Town Hall's regular business hours. The library is managed by the Woodward Memorial Library staff, who will deliver books for all ages once a month -- more frequently if necessary. Books are completely free to individuals who wish to take one or two.

The Library reached out to the town government about starting a free library in the Town Hall to provide an additional resource to the community. It is a central location for people passing through town.

It also can provide entertainment for children while their parent/caregiver is taking care of errands in the building. They will be able to pick out a book to read while they're there but then take it home as well.