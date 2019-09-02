Workshop on getting loved ones sober to be held Wednesday at Northgate church

A workshop for individuals in recovery and their friends, family and allies -- based on the book "Get Your Loved One Sober: Alternatives to Nagging, Pleading, and Threatening" by Robert J. Meyers and Brenda L. Wolfe -- will be held Wednesday (Sept. 4) at Northgate Free Methodist Church.

Time is 6 to 8 p.m. Address is 8160 Bank Street Road, Batavia (North Campus). Presenter is Pastor Vern Saile.

About the Book

Historically there have been few options available for individuals seeking help for treatment-resistant loved ones suffering from substance abuse. Coauthor Dr. Robert eyers spent 10 years developing a treatment program that helps concerned significant others improve the quality of their lives and learn how to make treatment an attractive option for their partners who are substance abusers.

"Get Your Loved One Sober" describes this multifaceted program that uses supportive, nonconfrontational methods to engage substance abusers into treatment.

Called Community Reinforcement and Family Training (CRAFT), the program uses scientifically validated behavioral principles to reduce the loved one's substance use and to encourage him or her to seek treatment. Equally important, CRAFT also helps loved ones reduce personal stress and introduce meaningful, new sources of satisfaction into their life.

For more information or to register, please text/call Sue Gagne at 585-815-5248 or via email at [email protected]

Presented by RECOVERY WOW (WithOut Walls), providing safe, sober health and wellness activities geared toward individuals in recovery from a substance-use disorder and their families. ("You are not alone in this." Peer recovery advocates are here for you 24/7: (585) 815-1800.)