Yesterday's 'Fight WITH Ike' Euchre Tourney & Raffle in Le Roy helped Batavia family

Family, friends and the local community got together Saturday for the second annual “Fight WITH Ike” Euchre Tournament & Raffle at the Excelsior Hook & Ladder Co. in Le Roy.

The benefit was held in honor of Batavia local Ike Styer.

Ike is battling stage 4 brain cancer known as glioblastoma and has been unable to work while undergoing several treatments to fight this aggressive disease.

In addition to the everlasting support of his loving wife, Jen, and young children, Chastin and Hailey, he has community support.

To make a donation to help his family at this critical time, here's the link to his GoFundMe page. Of his fundraising team's $25,000 goal, $8,115 has been raised so far.

To follow more about Ike’s journey, visit the “Fight WITH Ike” Facebook page.

(Photos courtesy of Lisa Ace.)