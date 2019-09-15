Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Community Sponsors

September 15, 2019 - 1:29pm

Yesterday's 'Fight WITH Ike' Euchre Tourney & Raffle in Le Roy helped Batavia family

posted by Billie Owens in Le Roy, batavia, Fight WITH Ike, charity, news, fundraiser, euchre tournament, Excelsior Hook & Ladder Co..

Family, friends and the local community got together Saturday for the second annual “Fight WITH Ike” Euchre Tournament & Raffle at the Excelsior Hook & Ladder Co. in Le Roy.

The benefit was held in honor of Batavia local Ike Styer.

Ike is battling stage 4 brain cancer known as glioblastoma and has been unable to work while undergoing several treatments to fight this aggressive disease.

In addition to the everlasting support of his loving wife, Jen, and young children, Chastin and Hailey, he has community support.

To make a donation to help his family at this critical time, here's the link to his GoFundMe page. Of his fundraising team's $25,000 goal, $8,115 has been raised so far.

To follow more about Ike’s journey, visit the “Fight WITH Ike” Facebook page.

(Photos courtesy of Lisa Ace.)

Calendar

September 2019

S M T W T F S
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
 
 
 
 
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2019 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button