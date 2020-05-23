YMCA offers Emergency Childcare for parents returning to work in Phase 1 reopening of New York

From GLOW YMCA:

Emergency Childcare is available for parents who are going back to work after the coronavirus lockdown. It is a safe, full-day childcare option.

Registration is now open for residents of Genesee County with children ages 4 to 12 who have at least one parent or guardian returning to work in the Phase 1 reopening of New York

The program begins Tuesday, May 26th, and runs through Friday, June 26th (camp begins the week after on June 29th).

Times /Days

Monday – Friday

7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Where

YMCA, 209 E. Main St., Batavia

Cost

Members $20/day, Non-members $40/day

To Register

Visit the Y's website at glowymca.org click on the “Emergency Childcare Information” button to download our registration packet or email Childcare Director Charitie Bruning for a registration packet: [email protected]

Once you have completed the packet, please send back to Charitie Bruning at: [email protected]

Minimizing Risks

Programming will operate with social cistancing & Centers for Disease Control Recommended Guidelines.

Staff will be required to wear face masks or shields during all hours of program, students will not.

If desired: parents are welcome to provide their children with personal protective equipment -- PPE. Parents are encouraged to send a mask for outdoor walks.

Staff and participants will be temperature checked daily.

Cleaning checklists and sanitization will be completed throughout the day, overnight and as needed.

Increased handwashing will take place especially after gym, outdoor activities and when social distancing is not possible.

What to Bring

Sneakers

Water Bottle

Books (optional)

School Work/Technology

To prevent cross-contamination, parents are asked to provide the following:

Notebook

Pencil Box

Writing Utensils

Crayons/Colored Pencils/Markers

Glue Stick or Bottle Scissors

Breakfast/Lunch (optional since free meals are provided by Batavia City School District)

Commitment to Education

With YMCA network access to the Batavia City School District, students will have the ability to complete required school work, classroom meetings, etc. during Emergency Care.

Parents must provide the necessary technology and school work.

Please note: YMCA Staff are not school tutors and may not have specific subject expertise.

Youth Development

We are committed to implementing activities that allow safe social interactions, re-establishing routine, preventing learning loss, and fostering positive peer-to-peer interaction.