YMCA's Strong Communities Campaign kicks off Feb. 1, goal is to raise $49,000 in two months

From YMCA of Genesee County:

Part of the Y’s charitable mission is the philosophy that no one with an inability to pay for membership or programs is ever turned away. To that end, funds are raised annually through the Strong Communities Campaign to help subsidize scholarships for youths, teens, adults, families and seniors in Genesee County.

This year’s campaign runs from Feb. 1st – March 31st and the goal is to raise $49,000.

The YMCA wants to positively impact at least 800 people’s lives locally.

Reaching the 2020 goal will insure that children and families, regardless of their socioeconomic status, will have the chance to benefit from the important lessons of caring, honesty, respect and responsibility through YMCA programs and services.

Your help is needed! Please consider a gift to support the YMCA in achieving this goal and making our community stronger for all.

To make a gift, contact Jeff Townsend, executive director at (585) 344-1664 or online at www.glowymca.orgunder the “giving” tab.