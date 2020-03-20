Local Matters

March 20, 2020 - 4:15pm

Youth boards' 2020 Recognition Banquet March 26 is cancelled, organizers hope to reschedule it

posted by Billie Owens in Genesee County & Batavia Youth Boards 2020 Recognition Banquet, news.

Press release:

Due to recent events, the Genesee County & Batavia Youth Boards 2020 Recognition Banquet scheduled for Thursday, March 26, at Terry Hills has been cancelled.

We are hopeful to reschedule the event in the future.

Questions or concerns should be emailed to: [email protected]

