Youth Recognition Dinner is March 28, 10 youths and three adults to be honored

Press release:

On Thursday, March 28, the City of Batavia and Genesee County youth boards will sponsor their 23rd annual Youth Recognition Dinner at Terry Hills Restaurant & Banquet Facility.

Ten young people will be honored for their commitment to community service and/or their impressive role in their family. Additionally, the dinner will recognize two adult youth workers and an adult youth volunteer.

The following young people will be recognized for their outstanding service in the community and/or family:

Shea Amberger

Jordyne Amo

Samuel Bowman

Emily Damon

Faith Falkowski

Savanna Kenyon

Maya Schrader

Olivia Shell

Jadan Torcello

Mary Vandenbosch

Lindsey Dailey is receiving the Adult Youth Worker Award from her position as a Social Worker for 7th through 12th grade students at LeRoy Jr./Sr. High School. Dailey goes above and beyond her job requirements to do whatever she can do for her students and their families.

Timothy Wescott will also receive the Adult Youth Worker Award for his work as a Youth Officer for the Genesee County Sheriff’s Department. Officer Wescott goes above and beyond his job duties to educate and protect the youth in our community.

Samantha Vagg is receiving the Adult Youth Volunteer Award for her extensive time spent running the Rotary Interact Club for seventh- through 12th-grade students at Le Roy Jr./Sr. High, as well as her most recent accomplishment, the Hometown Hero’s Project.

Registration and refreshments will begin at 5 p.m. The program and dinner will commence at 6 p.m.

Seating is limited. If you are interested in attending the banquet, contact the Genesee County Youth Bureau at (585) 344-3960 no later than March 15th.

Terry Hills is located at 5122 Clinton Street Road in Batavia.