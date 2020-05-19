ZAP!: 'Pulsed xenon disinfection robot' to be deployed at Batavia VA Medical Center to kill SARS-CoV-2 virus

Press release:

VA Western New York Healthcare System is the first health care system in Western New York to use the pulsed xenon disinfection robot, the first and reportedly only ultraviolet (UV) disinfection technology proven to deactivate the actual SARS-CoV-2 (Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2).

The disinfection robot destroys SARS-CoV-2, which is the virus that causes COVID-19, in two minutes on surfaces and is a critical and necessary step to protect health care workers and patients in a quick and effective manner.

Xenex Germ-Zapping Robots™ use a xenon lamp to generate bursts of high intensity, full germicidal spectrum UVC light that’s more intense than sunlight. This process used by the robots, quickly deactivate viruses, bacteria and spores where they are most vulnerable without damaging hospital materials or equipment.

The robots work quickly, allowing dozens of rooms to be disinfected per day per robot, supplementing other hospital disinfection methods. Published peer-reviewed studies also show a significant reduction in other infections such as Clostridium difficile (C.diff), MRSA, VRE and/or Surgical Site Infection (SSI) rates after integrating the robots along with other disinfection efforts.

Each robot costs approximately $100,000 made possible by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act or CARES Act, signed into law March 27, to protect America’s veterans.

VA Western New York Healthcare System currently has two robots with two additional robots on order.

A VA spokesman in Buffalo told The Batavian today that one of the robots will soon be deployed at the Batavia VA.

“Using the latest technology to combat the virus allows us to improve staff efficiency and disinfection effectiveness,” said Danielle Bergman, acting associate director. “Protecting patients and employees is paramount, especially during this challenging time.”