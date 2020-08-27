Zero new cases of coronavirus reported today in Genesee County

Press release:

New Cases – As of 2 p.m.

Genesee County received zero new positive cases of COVID-19. One of the previous positive individuals has recovered and has been released from mandatory isolation Three new individuals are on precautionary quarantine due to travel from restricted states. One of the positive individuals is hospitalized.



Orleans County received one new positive case of COVID-19. The new positive case resides in Yates. The positive individual is in their 30s. The individual was not on mandatory quarantine prior to testing positive.



Zero new individuals are on precautionary quarantine due to travel from restricted states.