January 23, 2020 - 4:17pm

Zonta Club hosts 'Jungle Safari Basket Raffle' at Batavia Downs in March, deadline for tickets is Feb. 26

posted by Billie Owens in Zonta Club of Batavia-Geneses County, Jungle Safari, basket raffle, fundraiser.

The Zonta Club of Batavia-Genesee County will hold a "Jungle Safari Basket Raffle" on Saturday, March 7 to raise money for the club's service projects and scholarships.

It will take place at Batavia Downs Gaming & Hotel, 8315 Park Road, Batavia.

Doors open at 10:30 a.m. Lunch is at noon and the raffle begins at 1 o'clock.

Presale tickets only -- $30. Must be purchased by Feb. 26.

Contact Lisa Paul-Khan at (716) 474-2720 or email Mary Yunker at:   [email protected]

