January 23, 2020 - 4:17pm
Zonta Club hosts 'Jungle Safari Basket Raffle' at Batavia Downs in March, deadline for tickets is Feb. 26
posted by Billie Owens in Zonta Club of Batavia-Geneses County, Jungle Safari, basket raffle, fundraiser.
The Zonta Club of Batavia-Genesee County will hold a "Jungle Safari Basket Raffle" on Saturday, March 7 to raise money for the club's service projects and scholarships.
It will take place at Batavia Downs Gaming & Hotel, 8315 Park Road, Batavia.
Doors open at 10:30 a.m. Lunch is at noon and the raffle begins at 1 o'clock.
Presale tickets only -- $30. Must be purchased by Feb. 26.
Contact Lisa Paul-Khan at (716) 474-2720 or email Mary Yunker at: [email protected]