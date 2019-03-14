Zonta Club kicks off centennial by assembling birthing kits at Batavia Senior Center for Third World countries

Photo above: assembling birthing kits at the Batavia Senior Center.

Submitted photos and press release:

The Zonta Club of Batavia-Genesee County recently partnered with RSVP of Genesee County, The Z-Club of Batavia High School, and members of the public to assemble 1,000 birthing kits at the Batavia Senior Center.

The Club is committed to donating a total of 1,919 kits this year in honor of Zonta International’s 100thanniversary.

Since 2010, the club has provided approximately 6,000 birthing kits to women in Haiti, Nicaragua, Libya, Uganda and other areas in the world.

A birthing kit includes a sheet of plastic, two gloves, a bar of soap, gauze, umbilical cord tape, and a razor, all placed in a quart size zip-lock bag.

The local club received its charter in 1958. Each year the club provides advocacy and service including:

scholarships to girls in Genesee County who will be going off to college;

donations to local agencies, funding the Birthing Kits Project for women in developing countries who have limited access to medical care;

toiletries for women in the YWCA's Domestic Violence Program;

care packages for women in the military;

as well as donations to Zonta International's worldwide service projects.

The Confederation of Zonta Clubs (later renamed Zonta International) was founded in Buffalo in 1919. Today, as Zonta International celebrates 100 years, it thrives as a global organization of more than 29,000 professional members in nearly 1,200 Zonta clubs in 63 countries.

It works to empower women worldwide through service and advocacy. Zonta International envisions a world in which women's rights are recognized as human rights and every woman is able to achieve her full potential.

In such a world, women have access to all resources and are represented in decision-making positions on an equal basis with men. In such a world, no woman lives in fear of violence. Since 1969, Zonta International has had General Consultative Status with the United Nations/Economic and Social Council.

For further information about the local club, email [email protected]

Pictured below are women standing in line at a clinic to receive birthing kits the club sent to Haiti.