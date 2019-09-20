Zuut Belly Dancers perform at Harvest Festival Saturday at Six Flags Darien Lake

Photos and information from reader Brian Fose:

Darien Center -- The Buffalo-based Zuut Belly Dancers will perform at Six Flags Darien Lake tomorrow (Sept. 21), the last weekend of Harvest Festival.

See them from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. at the Showplace Stage at the park's Beaver Brothers Lakeside Cafe area (next to the Boomerang Roller Coaster). The amusement park is located at 9993 Alleghany Road, Darien Center.

Zuut was founded in 2006. The name of the group combines their mutual love for Monty Python and the Holy Grail, Peter Shaffer's "Equus," and the French language.

They currently have fivedancers in the troupe (Mandy, Andrea, Yumi, Sandy & Cassie).

Mandy said they love all of their dances, but think they are especially fond of the "La Résistance" piece in which they wear Guy Fawkes masks and belly dance with double revolvers to the song "Uprising" by Muse.

They offer dance classes at House of Hips at 1863 Clinton St., Buffalo.

Experienced dancers who like to push the boundaries of what belly dance can be and who support and encourage our collective geekiness, silliness, spookiness, and "that what she said" jokes are accepted into their troupe as new members.

They perform mostly at local WNY bars, festivals and events. Their website is here.

In the Six Flags Darien Lake map below, the area where the belly dancers will be performing is circled in red.