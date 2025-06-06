Byron residents and solar industry representatives hash out details at town planning board meeting

Landscaping took center stage Wednesday night as residents and solar industry representatives packed a Byron town planning board meeting to discuss two solar projects proposed for development in the area.

Representatives from Crawford & Associates and BlueWave Development shared plans for visual screening around the project sites, with landscaping intended to ease concerns about the projects’ visibility. Evan Young, an engineer with Crawford & Associates, presented a route map for construction, starting at I-490 and State Road and extending to the project site, before outlining the proposed landscaping.

According to Young, evergreen trees such as Norway spruce, eastern red cedar, white spruce, and balsam fir would be planted along Route 262, parallel to the road. However, multiple residents raised concerns about whether those trees would be maintained over time.

“The trees are going to grow about two to three feet a year at typical evergreen growth,” Young said. “It’s not going to block out a significant portion of that space.”

Some residents suggested having an arborist review the plans to ensure proper selection and placement of trees and shrubs.

“It’s very common that the solar people don’t maintain the trees after they’re planted,” said Barb Starowitz. “Can you produce something in writing that you will maintain them, that you will replace dead trees, that they will be watered?”

Starowitz cited past situations where maintenance promises were not fulfilled. Joe Seman-Graves, Director of Solar Development for BlueWave, acknowledged those concerns.

“Part of it is enforcement if it doesn’t happen,” he said. “I think what we’re committing to here is giving clear guidance to the town to pull our permits if that’s not done.”

Concerns about farmland preservation were a key theme throughout the meeting. Local farmer Eric Zuber delivered a passionate warning about the potential long-term impact of solar development on agricultural land.

“You walk out of this room tonight, drive through town, and look around,” Zuber said. “That’s the best prime land in this town — and it’s never coming back.”

Zuber described the loss of topsoil and the difficulty of reclaiming land once it has been developed. He also referenced a memory shared by a Korean War veteran to highlight the emotional toll of witnessing destruction.

“You think of what I just told you, because you destroyed that land — and it ain’t ever coming back,” he said. “You don’t need to take any more.”

Other residents expressed concern that property values may decrease for homes located near the solar sites. As a counterpoint, a similar situation in Stafford was cited, where local officials reportedly assured residents that nearby solar fields had not negatively impacted home values.

Not all attendees opposed the developments. Larry West, a Byron resident who inherited his parents’ land, spoke about his decision to lease a portion of his property for solar development while continuing to farm the rest.

“We worked with Craig Yunker and the farmer that’s running it to do the best that we could for the farming aspect of it,” West said. “We’ll move it over here so that you’re doing a better job of keeping the best farmland still farming.”

The topic of land use within the solar fields also arose. One idea proposed was grazing sheep beneath the solar panels to make use of the land in a dual manner. Starowitz, however, urged developers to consult local knowledge when planting grass for livestock.

“A majority of the time, DEC is recommending just for erosion, not for the benefit of the sheep,” she said. “In other solar panels, they’ve planted grass that the sheep don’t like. So then, you have to go in there, till it up, or do something which is very difficult with all your panels and everything.”

As the meeting concluded, planning board members stated that further input from residents and developers will be reviewed before the proposals are revisited in August.

“These laws do not sustain the natural essence of our community,” said Yvonne Loewke, speaking near the end of the meeting.