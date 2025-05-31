Crosby’s in Byron reopens in the spirit of community, history, and with a modern outlook

There were checks to be distributed to local organizations, supporters to thank, and a ribbon to be cut on a sunny Friday morning at the recently refurbished Crosby's Convenience Store in Byron.

“(The store) really hadn't had any loving care to it in a while,” said Lenny Smith, vice president at the Reid Group, owners of the Crosby’s chain. “To be able to come in, refresh it, and give back to the community (a store) that they’re proud of – whether they’re getting fuel or getting food.”

As a thank you to the community for its support, the company handed out donations to the Byron Volunteer Fire Department, the Byron-Bergen Central School District, and the Byron Historical Society.

At the crossroads of Route 237 and Route 262, the hamlet of Byron, Crosby's has served residents and travelers for decades. Offering people a place where they can fill up their tanks, grab a slice, and catch up with their neighbors.

“At this site right here, it’s been a part of history,” Smith said. “In 2017, the Petroleum family brought it into the Crosby’s brand. Today, in 2025, we mark the next chapter.”

To Crosby, that next chapter includes more than just some fresh paint and a bigger menu. The remodel is a part of a larger effort to rebrand and reinvest in all of their stores. According to Smith, 2025 will bring a rebrand of all of their nearly 90 locations.

The store now offers Crosby’s full pizza and sub menu, something Smith called “critical” as the company aims to grow further.

Marketing Generalist Serene Lazaro agreed that the remodel was for more than just appearances.

“This was a great opportunity for us to reinvest in Byron,” Lazaro said. “Our brand had changed about two years ago. So, we’re going little by little to get us to our rebranding.”

The reinvesting isn’t only about looks and infrastructure – it’s about people, said Dave George, regional operations manager. To that end, he presented a $500 check to Dwayne Wetheral, chief of Byron’s Volunteer Fire Department, in appreciation of their efforts to keep the community safe.

He then passed a $100 check to Don Hexle.

“We’re fortunate enough to partner with the Byron Historical Society to locate and post historic photos throughout the store,” he said.

Dan Neeson, the company’s general manager of operations, took an opportunity to thank supporters who came to celebrate their long-awaited reopening.

“We have folks here from Balkan Beverage, John Mills and Tony Falzone from John Mills Distributing Company,” he said.

After the ribbon cutting, Smith emphasized Crosby's commitment to being part of the community.

“We could have the best fuel, we could have the best pizza, we could have the best everything,” Smith said after the ribbon-cutting. “But really, the value that we bring to the community is that we are here every day for you, and our associates are here to take care of you.”

Lazaro summed it up with the message to Genesee County with a smile, “Just come down and get your pizza here – so you have pizza.”

Photos by Camryn Brookhart