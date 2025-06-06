Crossroads House to open second-hand antique shop to support comfort care mission

Ralph Marsocci, left, Crossroads House Director Tracy Ford, and Scott and Lucy Sackett.

Photo by Camryn Brookhart

With the final touches complete, Crossroads Collectibles is nearly ready to welcome the public and provide a comfortable place to shop secondhand items while also supporting a meaningful cause.

The shop’s grand opening is set for 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on June 13 at 12 South Lake Ave., Bergen. Those will also be the regular Monday through Friday store hours.

This opening marks another avenue of fundraising and shopping for the nonprofit comfort care home of Crossroads House in Batavia and the Bergen community alike.

“We really wanted it to be branded like it was a division of Crossroads House,” Executive Director Tracy Ford said. “This just gives us an opportunity to have a storefront presence year-round, so I’m very excited.”

Crossroads House, an end-of-life care facility on Liberty Street in Batavia, has been preparing to open the shop for sales of donated home goods, décor, trinkets, and antiques to support the nonprofit’s mission of providing high quality comfort care in a residential setting.

Loaned to Crossroads by owner and former Mayor of Bergen, Ralph Marsocci, the store will serve as a year-round version of its annual tent and church sales, which also feature antique and resold products to raise money for the hospice care center.

Marsocci, a long-time supporter of Crossroads House through an annual golf tournament, and faced with an empty storefront after his son’s business vacated, said “Why don’t we have crossroads come in? I’d rather have somebody who could really use the money.”

What started as a generous offer had turned into a soon-to-open store.

“I talked to them, and they were great; they all wanted to do it,” Marsocci said. “And here it is. It took a lot of time, but they got everything done, and they’re ready to open. It’s nice.”

Local support helped to bring the store to life, including Scott and Lucy Sackett. Scott Sackett helped to get the store up and running and built most of the shelving for the shop.

Planning board members in Bergen, according to Ford, were also enthusiastic when they heard the idea for the shop.

“The planning board was very excited when I came and presented on what I wanted,” she said.

Photos by Camryn Brookhart