For Mother's Day, a remembrance of Anna Newhouse Reilly

My mother, Anna Newhouse Reilly, lived about 70 of her 79 years in Batavia. She is not famous. There is no display about her at the Holland Land Office Museum. There is no statue of her by the county courthouse. Ruth McEvoy did not mention her in her History Of The City of Batavia. Nonetheless, due to her gregarious personality and caring and benevolent nature, she was well known in the small city of 18,000 halfway between Rochester and Buffalo. In fact, one of my cousins, who marches to his own drummer, sent her a letter from California. It was addressed only to “Aunt Anna, Batavia, New York,” and one day, there it was in her mailbox.

Childhood

One-year-old Anna with her mother and grandparents, Ollie and Amalia.

Anna Newhouse was born in Brooklyn, N.Y., in 1918, the daughter of Danish immigrants Henry Newhouse (Americanized from Nyhuus) and Anna Bernth. Mom's parents married in 1917 and moved in with my grandmother's parents, Olle and Amalia Bernth, who had also emigrated from Denmark after adopting their daughter at the age of 5 and bringing her with them. The Bernths owned and operated a bakery.

Mom's dad, Henry, began an apprenticeship as a tool and die maker, and in 1919, another daughter, Alyce, was born. In 1925, the Newhouses had a third child, Marie, who died at 7 days of pneumonia. Unfortunately, Olle also died that year at age 55, and Amalia could not run the bakery alone. Henry applied for a tool and die making job at a business called Doehler-Jarvis in Batavia, so the family bought a house at 25 North Lyon Street and moved there. That house remained in the family until my grandmother died in 1986.

In 1925, a son, Walter, was born in Batavia, and then in 1930, another son, Robert. He just turned 95 and is the last remaining Newhouse of his generation. That same year, Amalia, who had moved with her daughter and grandchildren from Brooklyn, passed away and is buried in Batavia's Elmwood Cemetery.

When the family moved to Batavia, Mom was in the third grade. She attended Washington and West elementary schools, and when Robert Morris was built in 1929, she was in the inaugural class of the 6th grade. At some point, Doehler-Jarvis closed temporarily due to the Depression, and Henry had to transfer to another of their plants in Toledo, Ohio, so Anna attended school there briefly. The Newhouses kept their North Lyon Street home by renting it, and fortunately, they were able to return when Doehlers reopened.

Mom was bright and inquisitive, and when she entered Batavia High School on Ross Street in 1933, she took a lot of business classes and did very well. She acted in some school plays and was on the girls' basketball team. When she graduated in 1936, she had been elected to the National Honor Society and was always very proud of that. It probably embarrassed her that none of her three sons ever achieved that status, but she was pleased that we all graduated from college.

Young Adult Life

After high school, Anna really wanted to attend college. However, when she brought up the topic with her father (called “Pop” by the children), he said he couldn't let her because he had two sons to think about. She was very disappointed, and there is no doubt that she would have done well. As it turned out, both her younger brothers followed their father as tool and die makers and never went to college.

There were no student loan programs back then, so Mom must have thought that “if you can't beat 'em, join 'em” because she became employed in the Doehler-Jarvis office for a number of years. During these times in her 20s, she had lots of close girlfriends to do things with, such as horseback riding and going on day trips to Letchworth Park and Niagara Falls. Before World War II, Anna went on a date with a guy who had a friend named Jim Reilly. The young man introduced Mom to Jim, and the rest is history. They dated for several years and kept in close touch when Jim joined the Army Air Corps.

On April 10, 1944, Anna Newhouse and Lieutenant James F. Reilly were married at St. Joseph's Church in Batavia by the Reverend T. Bernard Kelly. It always bothered Mom, though, that they had to be married in the sacristy rather than on the altar because she had converted to Catholicism.

Dad was stationed at Mitchell Field in Long Island when they first married, so Mom went there to live. While there, she organized a daycare to help tend to the children of other airmen assigned to the base. After the War ended, Dad was sent to the Pacific for “mop-up” duties, and Mom went back to Batavia to live with her parents. When Jim was discharged and returned home, the couple rented an old mill building at Seven Springs outside of town, which today is a Zen Buddhist retreat.

Kids Arrive

In January 1947, I was born, and mom and dad bought a house at 26 Thomas Ave. in central Batavia off West Main Street. Then, in December 1949, my brother Dan came along. During these years, Anna devoted herself to being a good stay-at-home mom and enjoyed caring for and being a part of her children's lives. Dan and I went to Saint Mary's School, and Mom was involved with the “Mothers Club,” which was similar to today's PTA, but apparently minus the dads. She also worked in the school lunchroom.

In 1955, when I was eight and Dan was five, my mom began cajoling Dad to get a house with a bigger yard where we kids could play and for her to have gardens. Our house on Thomas was sold, but the home with the big yard had yet to be found,, so for two years, we moved one block away and rented the upstairs of a huge house at 20 Ellicott Avenue.

In 1957, the Reillys found their big yard, and we moved to the east end of town to 122 North Spruce St. We were the last house on the street at that time, and it was surrounded by woods. We started playing, and Mom started planting. A family room (always called the “back room”) and a garage were added onto the house. In April 1958, the last of the Reilly brothers, Jim Junior, was born, and the family was complete. Mom continued in her role at home, but started taking some part-time jobs such as doing some bookkeeping for the Steak House Restaurant on West Main Road a couple of evenings a week.

Mom's Work Years

Around the time Jim Jr. was born, my father switched jobs, and the new one proved to be not so successful. Therefore, it was decided that Mom would get a job to assist with the family finances. Her previous experience at Doehlers and the restaurant, along with her outgoing personality, led to a long string of fice jobs at which she became increasingly successful.

Anna's first position was as a teller at The M&T Bank on Main Street. It was a well-known institution, and she got to know a lot of customers, which led to her next job, which was as the office manager of a downtown travel agency known as the North American Automobile Association. This company was the Canadian version of AAA, and they expanded into the American market for a time. For a number of years, she was fortunate to work at NAA with her longtime friend Henrietta (mom called her “Hank” ) Starrett.

From NAA, Mom moved on to work in the office of prominent Batavia clothiers McAlpine-Barton on the corner of Main and Center Streets. Mr. LaRay Barton had been a long-time neighbor on North Lyon and knew Mom well. She worked with LaRay's wife, Eva.

Finally, Anna took a job as the office manager for the reputable Western New York theater chain Dipson's, which until “urban renewal” had a well-utilized theater on Main Street near State Street. The chain was also a partner in the Mancuso Theater on the southeast end of Main and owned other theaters, mostly in small cities in the area. The owner was William “Bill” Dipson, and Anna was his trusted “right-hand woman” for many years.

In the mid-1970s, Dipson split the Mancuso Theater from one 1,500-seat entity into two smaller theaters so they could show more movies. As part of the renovation, Dipson's offices relocated to a spot in the back of the theater, which is where Mom mostly worked.

Health Issues

In her later years, Mom was plagued by health issues. However, she fought through them with courage and determination because she had people she loved and things she wanted to accomplish.

In 1979, Anna, a long-time smoker, was diagnosed with oat cell carcinoma in her lung, which at that time had about a 5% survival rate. She was convinced she was going to die, but when the doctors offered the relatively new treatments of chemotherapy and radiation, she was willing to try. She became a virtual guinea pig for experiments and was the subject of many medical discussions. Fortunately, she survived, but those treatments took a toll, and mom was never the same after that.

In 1987, while she had a cast on her arm from a fall, Anna was diagnosed with breast cancer. She had a mastectomy and again made it through, but going forward, had two hip replacements, a broken wrist, and had her gall bladder removed. Some of this interrupted her work, but Mom was tough and bravely kept on until she finally retired.

Anna lived long enough to welcome three grandchildren whom she adored and spent as much time with as possible. She even went to their schools to work with their classes. One of her great-grandchildren is named after her.

Wanderlust

After Mom's cancer treatments, she decided to do some of the traveling she had always yearned for. She loved Cape Cod and Nova Scotia, so she and my dad had gone there a number of times.

Then she joined a group called Elderhostel, which, through universities, sponsored classes and trips for senior citizens. Her first trip was to the Grand Canyon, where she went all the way to the bottom and, at one point, sat in a relaxing mud spa.

In 1989, Anna was part of a very special Elderhostel trip to China. She was so excited to go, and preparation was made for months. Just her bad luck though (and for the citizens of China), just as her group arrived and was billeted at a Beijing hotel, student protests, which had been going on against the Chinese government for some time, were escalated by the army, and the now famous “Tiananmen Square Massacre” took place. Hundreds or possibly thousands of protesters were killed and wounded.

The day before, Mom had gotten to go to the Square and took a photo of the Statue of Liberty replica that the students had erected there. But on June 4th, Mom and her fellow travelers heard gunfire and were quickly escorted to a bus and out of Beijing via back roads. The Elderhostel trip was cut short, and the Americans, much to Mom's dismay, had to return home.

Of course, Dad had been frantic, worrying about his wife. The story was covered in the Batavia newspaper, and a photo of them reuniting at the Buffalo airport was published.

After arriving home, Mom wrote an article about her Chia experience, which was printed in the paper.

Interests, Accomplishments and Friends

Mom had the proverbial “green thumb” and was a wonder with plants. When we moved to North Spruce Street, she planted many flowers, bushes and trees. The maple trees she put as saplings are now tall and fully grown. The side of the property bordering North Street still has forsythia and spirea bushes that she planted there. When her children were grown, married, and bought homes, Mom went there and helped with planting, too. In the early 80s, Mom and Dad sold their house and moved to a senior citizen apartment complex on West Main Street. Their back door looked out on Tonawanda Creek, and Anna and her neighbor built trellises and created beautiful flower gardens.

Anna also enjoyed writing, and, along with her interest in plants, she submitted an article on gardening to the New York Times Magazine, which, to her great pride, they printed. I have it framed and hanging in my apartment.

Mom made friends easily and were a well-known couple in Batavia circles. Through her job at Dipson Theaters, she met Dianna (pronounced DEE-anna) Dipson, Bill Dipson's sister and a classically trained violinist. Diana lived in the family mansion on East Main Street and was somewhat eccentric, but Mom would stop by, and they would chat about gardening.

Anna was also good friends with Nan Meyer, who wrote for the local newspaper. When Mom passed away, Nan wrote an admiring eulogy, which was printed in the newspaper.

Mom was accepting of all sorts of folks and eventually became acquainted with a guy who claimed to be a member of the Hell's Angels motorcycle gang named Geno. He fancied himself a poet, and Mom would help him with spelling and editing.

Anna was very giving of her time. Along with my father, she volunteered many hours at the Veterans Hospital. She also befriended a woman who suffered from Multiple Sclerosis and would assist her with getting to doctor's appointments, shopping, etc.

Learning from her Danish mother, Mom became an excellent cook. Most holiday meals for the family were held at our house, and mom's turkey, ham, or whatever she served never disappointed.

Anna was known for her baking, and rarely did an occasion go by when she didn't make a scrumptious apple, cherry, peach, or some kind of pie. For a time, she made wedding cakes for pay, and our house would be taken over by cake pans, mixers, bowls, layers laid out for assembly, and containers and pastry bags for decorating. Mom made many birthday cakes and wedding cakes for two of her sons and at least one niece.

Anyone who knew Mom would agree that she was “one tough cookie' as the saying goes. But, as is true for any parent who outlives their child, she was devastated by the loss of her son Dan at age 41 in a scuba diving accident at Lake George, where he lived. She bravely tried to soldier on through her grief, but in 1997, she suffered two heart attacks in a week and died on September 7th at the age of 79 in Genesee Memorial Hospital in Batavia. Per her wishes, Anna was cremated, but her ashes were buried at St. Paul Of The Cross Cemetery in Honeoye Falls with my dad, who passed away in 2007.

I think it can safely be said that Batavia, New York, was a better place for having Anna Newhouse Reilly as one of its citizens for so many years. I think she would be proud that her biography was written by her son and printed in the publication named for her city.