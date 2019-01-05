Genesee County Tourism: Seven stellar New Year’s resolutions
You made the promise -- 2019 is the year to do it all and do it right. And in Genesee County, we’re here to help. We’ve rounded up seven stellar New Year’s Resolutions and shared our solution – GC style.
Whether it’s a new food, new skill, or renewed commitment to kicking back, we wish you good vibes and great times all year long!
- Eat Healthy – Go to Eden’s! Newly opened in 2018, this vegan restaurant features all your pub favorites with a twist. You can have your buffalo wings -- cauliflower style. Your “hot dogs” are in carrot form, but still smoky, sizzling and savory. Your nachos are still complete with the good stuff, and also good for your waistline. If 2019 is your year to try something new, Eden’s is the way to go.
Also try: Yume Asian Bistro or Fab Fajitas & Pita for other fit foodie options.
- Exercise More – Snowshoe at Genesee County Park & Forest. A total of 431 acres encompass 12 miles of trails at Genesee County Park & Forest. And with $5 snowshoe rentals available all winter long, we can’t think of a better way to start your move more, get fit, exercise goal then getting out of the gym and into the fresh air. Visit on Thursdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from 12-3 p.m. to explore forests, meadows, and more. Ages 3 and up are welcome – so you can get up and go with the whole family in tow.
Also try: DeWitt Recreation Area and Iroquois National Wildlife Refuge.
- Save Some Dough – Dig into the History of JELL-O. With $5 admission for adults and $1.50 for kids over 5, you can dive into the history of Genesee County’s claim to fame – JELL-O! Known as “America’s Most Famous Dessert,” you eat up the fascinating facts and comical commercials that got Jell-O where it is today. In fact, many of our historical sites and museums are free or accept small donations for admittance. Maybe 2019 is the excuse you needed to dive into past, without spending the dough.
Also try: Holland Land Office Museum (donation only), Historic Le Roy House (free), and Batavia Peace Garden (free).
- Learn a New Skill – with Mandy! Draw, paint, pull out the camera, learn calligraphy and more! At The Art of Mandy, classes are offered weekly and vary based on the skill that interests you. She gives individual attention to each student, young or old, and will have you creating art like the pros in no time. Once you master one skill, try another! There’s no limit to what you can create.
Also try: Ready to paint ceramics at Fired Up or perfecting your driving technique at Plum Creek Driving Range (April-November).
- Spend Time with Family – Indoors and at 85 Degrees. Palm Island Indoor Waterpark is the perfect family day/getaway. Good for the kids and kids at heart, this 10,000-square-foot waterpark has fun for all ages. Little ones can have their run of the place with the Monsoon Lagoon. Older kids will be thrilled with the Paradise Plunge and Crazy Cobra enclosed slides. Most importantly, the day will be enjoyed together – soaking, splashing and spending time with the family.
Also try: Genesee Country Village & Museum (year-round)
- Get More Sleep – Snuggle in at the Hotel at Batavia Downs. Upscale amenities, on-site gaming, and delicious, complementary breakfast are calling with the hotel at Batavia Downs. Choose from one of 84 guest rooms and suites to ly your head and get that much needed downtime from the hustle and bustle of 2019. With so many options available for entertainment, dining and activities, you’ll never have to leave the building to get the getaway you need. And once your head hits those Pacific Coast feather down pillows – you may not even choose to leave your bed.
Also try: Genesee Country Inn Bed & Breakfast or Farmer’s Creekside Tavern & Inn.
- Travel More – From Romantic Retreats to Golf Getaways! We’ve got it all. Our travel packages will help you get the most for your money, see and do it all, and set yourself up for a stellar 2019! The Palm Island Indoor Waterpark Package is great for families (starting at $125), while River Spring Lodge’s Pheasant Hunting Package suits those looking to connect with the great outdoors (deluxe or standard options available).
Also… it’s our resolution to keep the offerings coming – so visit https://visitgeneseeny.com/our-packages for the latest, all year-round.
