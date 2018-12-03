Genesee Tourism: Eat, drink, and be merry with winter festivities & fun

Sleigh bells ring, children sing, and winter is all around us. The holiday season has arrived, and celebrations and festivities abound in Genesee County.

From a one-man Christmas Carol show to a train ride that takes you straight to the North Pole, there are so many ways to celebrate. So, bundle up for tree lighting, ready your camera for pictures with Santa, and put on those dancing shoes -- we’ve rounded up enough events to keep you busy until 2019!

Bergen Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony, Dec. 3

Join the festivities! Starting from Hickory Park, carolers will lead the way to Ward park where the tree lighting ceremony will take place. Enjoy the company of your friends, neighbors and Mr. & Mrs. Claus.

Winter Wonderland of Lights at Red Osier, Dec. 3 & 10

The Original Red Osier Landmark Restaurant is rapidly becoming the largest holiday display in Genesee County! With over 2 million lights on display, Red Osier pulls out all the stops to celebrate the season. On Dec. 3 & 10, come out for pictures with Santa, horse and carriage rides, food from the Red Osier trailer, and homemade Christmas cookies.

DIY Evergreen Centerpieces, Dec. 5, 8 & 14

Decorations are all part of the holiday fun – and you can make your own with Pudgie's. Join a DIY class and create your own evergreen centerpiece. Materials and instruction are provided. Four workshops will be taking place in December!

Snowshoeing at Iroquois National Wildlife Refuge, Dec. 8

Don't let winter make you blue, grab some friends and come snowshoe at the Iroquois National Wildlife Refuge. This free event is perfect for snowshoe enthusiasts and beginners alike -- you can even borrow snowshoes at no extra cost. Spend the morning exploring the Kanyoo Trail on Route 77.

Christmas in the Park, Dec. 8

The holiday season is all about family, and this lighted tree ceremony in Veterans Memorial Park is no different. Join the Elba Betterment Committee to honor and remember loved ones in a celebration of the season. Members of the Elba Central School music department will lead Christmas caroling, cookies and cocoa will be provided, and Santa himself will join to read "‘Twas the Night Before Christmas" to children of all ages.

GSO Holiday Celebration, Dec. 9

The Genesee Symphony Orchestra knows exactly how to celebrate in the spirit of the holidays. Grab your ticket and enjoy a program that incorporates music spanning from “A Charlie Brown Christmas” to “Sleigh Ride” and “Christmas Festival” by Leroy Anderson. Founded in 1947, GSO is one of the oldest civic orchestras in New York State.

DIY Holiday Wreaths, Dec. 10 & 12

Is your door really complete without a wreath to adorn it? Come out to Pudgie's on three dates in December to make your own holiday wreath – complete with all of the trimmings and extras you could ever want.

Christmas at Hillcrest, Dec. 15

Hillcrest Estate transforms into a winter wonderland befitting of the big man himself! Gather by a crackling fire and get a rare peek inside the grand ballroom, where local vendors offer Christmas goodies, holiday cookies call for decorations, and Santa waits with his elves to welcome good girls and boys. Picturesque backdrops will be found throughout the property – the perfect place to grab a family photo for the Christmas card.

'A Christmas Carol starring' Mike Randall, Dec. 21

'A Christmas Carol' like you’ve never seen it before! Join Mike Randall and as he shares the festive and heart-warming story of "A Christmas Carol." Enjoy Randall's acting talents as he performs the story through distinguishing voices for each unique character, while in costume as Charles Dickens himself. You won't want to miss this one-of-a-kind performance.

Santa & Reindeer Train Ride, Dec. 22

On the Santa & Reindeer train, everyone rides with Santa! In just half an hour, the train magically reaches the North Pole where everyone gets to visit Santa’s reindeer. All tickets include admission into the Medina Railroad Museum, hot cocoa, a cookie and a reindeer toy for children.

Le Roy's "First Night," Dec. 31

Join locals in welcoming the New Year in Le Roy. Shops will be open to browse, purchase warm drinks, enjoy entertainment and “ooo” and “ahhh” at the fireworks starting at 9 p.m. Main Street Bridge provides the best view for this family-friendly event – but get there early to secure your spot!

Countdown at the Downs—New Year’s Eve Party! Dec. 31

Don't miss the New Year's Eve Party going down at The Downs! Ring in 2019 with delicious food and drinks, plenty of dancing, and, of course, free play at the casino. The countdown to midnight will be celebrated with fireworks and a champagne toast. Package rates for hotel nights are also available.

New Year’s Eve Party, Dec. 31

Oakfield is ready to welcome 2019 with a bang – and a party of their own! Join the celebration with family, friends, and fun from 7 p.m. – 2 a.m. There’s plenty of party to go around.

The fun continues straight into 2019. Visit the events page here to find out more.