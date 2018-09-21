Genesee Tourism: falling for fall - your guide to all things autumn

The leaves explode with color to mark the start of fall. It’s the season for apples, pumpkin-carving, graveyard walks and ghost hunts. The slight chill in the wind is refreshing, the smell of autumn is in the air.

It’s the perfect time to get outside and enjoy all your favorite fall-related activities. From farm-fresh goodies to spooky surprises, we’ve rounded up a few of the best ways to celebrate the season, right here in Genesee County.





Ongoing Events & Activities

Roanoke Apple Farm

Let’s kick things off with a quintessential fall favorite -- apples! This year, Roanoke’s farm stand is serving up five different varieties of apple – Jonamac, Ginger Gold, Autumn Crisp, Gala, and Paula Red. Stop by with an empty belly, because apples aren’t all they offer. This apple farm in Stafford is also the place to grab apple cider, cider slushies, cider donuts, muffins and more.

Downtown Batavia Public Market

Stock up on delicious produce from local farmers! Open Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays through Oct. 26, the Downtown Batavia Public Market is farm-fresh and full of fun. Browse through a selection of fruits, veggies, meats, flowers, maple syrup, wine, crafts… even treats for your favorite pup! There are only a few weeks left, so don’t miss out.

Fright Fest at Darien Lake Theme Park

Fright Fest is back! By day, families can enjoy trick or treating throughout the park, along with other kid-friendly activities. By night, the park transforms into a terror zone. Zombies roam the paths, turning this theme park into a scream park. Everywhere you step you’ll find new scares, haunted houses, mazes, and a “Spooktacular” laser light show. The fun and fright runs every weekend through the end of October. Check the calendar – times vary by day.

Ghost Hunts at Rolling Hills Asylum

History and hauntings go hand in hand here in Genesee County. At least, they do at Rolling Hills Asylum, considered the second most haunted site in the United States by Haunted North America. This place is not your typical haunted attraction. The spirits here are real, documented, and often cause the inexplicable to happen. If you’re brave enough to explore, public ghost hunts are happening now through October – and beyond! Rolling Hills is open year-round for the para-curious.

September Events

National Alpaca Farm Days

(9/29 – 9/30)

The last weekend in September marks National Alpaca Farm Days! There are five farms in Genesee County who are home to these fuzzy friends: Alpaca Delights, Alpaca Mercantile, Alpaca Play Pen, Enchanted Alpaca Forest, Northwoods Alpacas, and Triple B’s Alpaca Farm. Call to see if one near you is participating in Alpaca Farm Days – or schedule a private visit any time of year to experience alpacas up-close, feel their fleece, tour the farms, catch demonstrations on alpaca grooming and care, and even take home a soft souvenir.

October Events

Fifth Annual Fall for Le Roy

(10/6)

Fall for Le Roy is a hometown event celebrating the autumn season! Support small businesses and local merchants, catch demonstrations and open houses, or join in on an array of games – both for adults and for the kids. You’ll find special menus and drinks at the local restaurants, and endless amounts of fun in every direction.

Downtown Batavia Wine Walk

(10/6)

New York State Wine, with a Hollywood twist. Need we say more? Take on the style of your favorite movie character, then taste your way through more than 20 local varieties of wine stationed at businesses across Downtown Batavia. As you wander from stop to stop, keep an eye out for creative and classy costumes – Best Dressed goes home with a prize. You’ll also have the chance to vote on “Best Place to Taste” for those businesses going above and beyond, participate in photo booth fun, and more.

Fall Foliage Train Excursion

(10/13, 10/17, 10/20, 10/21)

The best way to see fall foliage, might just be from a train. As the colors begin to pop, embark on a two-hour round-trip train ride with the Medina Railroad Museum. You’ll ride through wooded scenery and along the Erie Canal to see picturesque fall foliage, vibrant colors, and the beauty of Upstate New York. Lunch is available on the train for hungry passengers – or just sit back and enjoy the ride.

Halloween DIY Fairy Garden

(10/17)

Fairies are known to bring good luck with them wherever they roam. And the best way to welcome them to your home is by creating your very own Fairy Garden – a place built and tended with constant love and care. In the spirit of the Halloween season, join in on this Fairy Garden DIY class from 5 to 6 p.m. on Oct. 17 at Pudgie's Lawn & Garden Center in Batavia. Get creative with succulents, decorative stones and items, natural elements and colored sand. You’ll also have the choice of a fairy or gnome to add to your creation to make it complete! Cost for class is $20.

Westside Ghostwalk

(10/19)

Murder, hangings, grave robbers, ghosts, and other eerie happenings plague Batavia’s past. Take a walk on the west side, and you’ll learn it all, and the culprits behind these mischievous and murderous moments. This Halloween season join the Holland Land Office Museum for this dark tour of discovery and intrigue on Oct. 19.

Candlelight Ghost Walk of Historic Batavia Cemetery

(10/20)

Meet the notable men and women of Batavia – long after they’ve passed into the afterlife. At this Candlelight Ghost Walk, you’ll make your way through the Historic Batavia Cemetery, meeting costumed interpreters who are truly bringing the past to life. Encounter people like Philmon Travel, one of the few Confederate officers buried in the north, Joseph Ellicott, a man of great power and great flaws, and William Morgan, a man who disappeared and was allegedly murdered before he could reveal the secrets of the Masons. Learn the history of the area like you’ve never seen it before. Tours run every 15 minutes. Cost is $10 and proceeds help maintain the cemetery. Reservations are required.

For more fun fall activities right in your backyard, head over to www.visitgeneseeny.com.