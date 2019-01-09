Genesee Tourism: Put the 'win' in winter with a staycation

Winter activities may call to mind snuggling up on the couch with a good book or movie and a hot drink, but there’s so much more to enjoy from this snowy season. Cabin fever? Winter Blues? Not in Genesee County! Activities and fun abound -- indoors and out. With so much to do, there’s no need to go anywhere else for entertainment. So, let the staycation begin!





Think Family Fun

Let the kids burn off steam at the Falleti Ice Arena, with a Sunday family special package of just $25 for admission and rentals. Put your reasoning and detective skills to work at Six Senses Escape Rooms as you work together to find hidden objects and clues to earn your freedom. Need to warm up from the inside out? A day at Palm Island Indoor Water Park may be in order, where it’s always 85 degrees and sunny. Hit the waterslides, let the little ones splash around before going head-to-head in the arcade room. Complete the staycation with an overnight at the hotel with packages starting at just $185.

Think Lanes and Games

A classic sport for family fun! Genesee County has several bowling alleys sure to deliver an afternoon full of fun and friendly competition. Whether you put your skills to the test at Mancuso Bowling Center, Scopano's Paradise Lanes, Rose Garden Bowl, or Le Roy Legion Lanes, nothing says excitement like bowling that first strike -- or the ninth one!

Think of Treating Yourself

Experience big city luxury with local convenience. The Spa at Artemis is the perfect way to relax and unwind. Bring some friends and make a day out of their manis/pedis and facials or enjoy alone time with massages and peels. Whatever service you come for, you’ll leave feeling brand new.

Think Mindfulness & Mediation

Re-center yourself with time to breathe and be present with a class at Blue Pearl Yoga. Their January schedule is full of classes for all skill levels, as well as unique workshops. Try a foundations class, a series in restoration, a guided meditation, or Reiki healing.

Think of Unleashing Your Inner Artist

Get hands-on, get messy – just get creative! Stop by Fired Up for ready-to-paint ceramics whenever you’re in the mood. You can paint a squirrel, elephant, plate – or whatever strikes your fancy. Paint in house or take it home with you and use your own supplies. For a more guided setting, take a class at Art Ah La Carte. Enjoy a paint and sip class, kids group painting, adult group painting, camp and more.

Think Nature and the Great Outdoors

Winter doesn’t mean you have to stay indoors! With guided hikes and explorations at the Iroquois National Wildlife Refuge and Genesee County Park & Forest Interpretive Center, winter adventures have never been easier. Enjoy guided snowshoe hikes, moonlight walks, bird watching, and more. These events are free of charge with only a reservation required. Perfect for all ages!

Make this winter a “win” all around! Seek out more activities and events at: https://visitgeneseeny.com/events.