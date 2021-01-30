Jacobs loses corporate donors after voting against election certification

Multiple corporate donors to U.S. Rep. Chris Jacobs (NY-27) have suspended contributions to the Western New York congressman following his objection to the 2020 Electoral College results.

Jacobs received a total of $63,800 in donations from nine corporate PACs in the 2020 campaign cycle, campaign finance documents show. Of those companies, four -- accounting for $37,500 worth of Jacobs’s corporate donations -- have suspended contributions to some or all lawmakers in the aftermath of the vote to certify the presidential election results on Jan. 6.

Jacobs was one of 147 Republican lawmakers who raised objections to the certification of electoral votes; he was one of four lawmakers from New York to do so -- along with Rep. Nicole Malliotakis (NY-11), Rep. Elise Stefanik (NY-21) and Rep. Lee Zeldin (NY-1).

“I have a duty to represent my constituents and a constitutional duty to ensure the security and integrity of our elections,” Jacobs said in a statement at the time. “I do not take this decision lightly, but for these reasons feel it necessary to object to the certification of the electoral votes from contested states.”

Blue Cross/Blue Shield -- which gave Jacobs $10,000 in the 2020 cycle through its PAC -- announced several days after the vote that it had suspended all contributions to politicians who objected to the results.

“In light of this week’s violent, shocking assault on the United States Capitol, and the votes of some members of Congress to subvert the results of November’s election by challenging Electoral College results, BCSBA will suspend contributions to those lawmakers who voted to undermine our democracy,” President and CEO Kim Keck said in a statement.

New York Life Insurance’s PAC, which gave $5,000 to Jacobs in the 2020 campaign cycle, has also suspended contributions to members of the U.S. House and Senate who voted against the certification of electoral votes, a spokeswoman for the company told The Batavian in a statement.

“We will be evaluating our approach moving forward,” the spokeswoman said.

Other companies have suspended PAC donations altogether following the vote, regardless of lawmakers’ stances on the electoral results.

Those companies include the National Fuel Gas Company, which gave Jacobs $15,000 in the 2020 cycle.

The National Fuel PAC “contributes to candidates of both parties who support affordable and reliable natural gas access and delivery to fuel our homes, businesses and communities,” a spokeswoman told The Batavian in an email. “Every contribution receives considerable evaluation to serve those ends. In light of current events, we have hit pause on all of our political contributions.”

The United Parcel Service -- which donated $7,500 to the congressman in the most recent campaign cycle -- announced in the days following the vote that it had also suspended all contributions to political candidates.

Charter Communications and M&T Bank, which donated $5,000 and $1,000 to Jacobs in the 2020 cycle, respectively, acknowledged receipt of inquiries from The Batavian but did not provide a comment on the future of their PACs’ relationships with Jacobs.

Constellation Brands, a Western New York-based producer and marketer of alcoholic beverages, contributed $7,500 to Jacobs’s campaign in 2020. Neither Constellation Brands nor the American Crystal Sugar Company, which donated $5,000 to Jacobs, responded to multiple inquiries from The Batavian.

Delaware North -- which is owned by the Jacobs family -- also did not respond to multiple requests for comment from The Batavian. Delaware North donated $7,800 via PAC to Jacobs in the 2020 cycle.