A total of 45 detainees at ICE facility in Batavia have now tested positive for COVID-19

Immigration and Customs Enforcement is now reported a total of 45 detainees at the Buffalo Federal Detention Facility have tested positive for COVID-19.

As recently as Saturday, there were only 13 reported cases.

While ICE has stated previous detainees who tested positive were isolated and contract tracing was undertaken and that all CDC guidelines have been followed, there has been no information released that might explain the sudden spike in cases.

The following information was released about the 32 people who most recently tested positive:

A 35-year-old Guyanese national,

a 39-year-old Guatemalan national,

a 29-year-old Colombian national,

a 51-year-old Jamaican national,

a 36-year-old Jamaican national,

a 27-year-old Liberian national,

a 25-year-old Dominican national,

a 45-year-old Jamaican national,

a 32-year-old Indian national,

a 23-year-old Indian national,

a 23-year-old Mexican national,

a 26-year-old Bosnian national,

a 37-year-old Burkinabe national,

a 30-year-old Ivory Coast national,

a 53-year-old Indian national,

a 41-year-old Jamaican national,

a 32-year-old Indian national,

a 27-year-old Salvadoran national,

a 41-year-old Guyanese national,

a 39-year-old Dominican national,

a 36-year-old Jamaican national,

a 28-year-old Salvadoran national,

a 33-year-old Guatemalan national,

a 38-year-old Honduran national,

a 26-year-old Guatemalan national,

a 54-year-old Mexican national,

a 39-year-old Honduran national,

a 49-year-old Dominican national,

a 21-year-old Salvadoran national,

a 29-year-old Cuban national,

a 23-year-old Salvadoran national,

and a 42-year-old Dominican national.

The next highest number of detainees who have tested positive in an ICE facility is 20 at the Otay Mesa Detention Center in San Diego, and 20 at Richwood Correctional Center in Monroe, La.