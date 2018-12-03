A year after completing parole, convict accused of dealing drugs

Adam McGill

A Batavia resident who has served three prior prison terms was arraigned in County Court this morning on a sealed grand jury indictment for alleged drug dealing.

Adam McGill, 40, is charged with single counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance, 3rd, and criminal sale of a controlled substance, 3rd.

He is accused of selling narcotics on an occasion in February.

McGill first prison term came after a conviction in Genesee County on charges of attempted criminal possession of a forged instrument, 2nd, and attempted burglary, 3rd, in 2001.

In 2003, he was convicted of criminal possession of a forged instrument and sent to state prison again.

His last felony conviction was for criminal sale of a controlled substance, 3rd, in 2012 in Wyoming County. He served three and a half years at Groveland and was released from parole in February 2017.

In arguing for $10,000 bail for McGill, Public Defender Jerry Ader pointed to McGill's nearly two years of unsupervised freedom since then, but Assistant District Attorney Kevin Finnell countered that McGill has 19 total arrests, which includes 15 felony counts, and three failures to appear on prior court cases, including one that required an arrest on a warrant.

Judge Charles Zambito set bail at $25,000 cash or $50,000 bond.

NOTE: There's been no press release yet from the law enforcement agency that investigated this case. When there is one we will update this post with any new information.