Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Community Sponsors

July 8, 2021 - 1:07pm

ABATE makes $3K donation to disabled veterans program

posted by Howard B. Owens in DIsabled American Veterans, veterans, Genesee County ABATE, news.

img_4759abate.jpg

At Stan's Harley-Davidson on Wednesday, members of Genesee County ABATE, along with representatives of veterans organizations in Genesee County, presented a $3,000 donation to Doug Titus, treasurer of the Disabled American Veterans van program.

The money was raised by ABATE in early June on a ride, which required a donation to join, that took members from the posts of VFWs and American Legions in the region, where they picked up donations. There was also a 50/50 raffle and the ABATE kicked in the last few dollars to round the donation up to $3,000.

Comments

Calendar

July 2021

S M T W T F S
 
 
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
31
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2020 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button