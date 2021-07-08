ABATE makes $3K donation to disabled veterans program

At Stan's Harley-Davidson on Wednesday, members of Genesee County ABATE, along with representatives of veterans organizations in Genesee County, presented a $3,000 donation to Doug Titus, treasurer of the Disabled American Veterans van program.

The money was raised by ABATE in early June on a ride, which required a donation to join, that took members from the posts of VFWs and American Legions in the region, where they picked up donations. There was also a 50/50 raffle and the ABATE kicked in the last few dollars to round the donation up to $3,000.